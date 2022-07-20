Ministers order halt of all mofussil buses at Virudhunagar new bus stand

They instruct officials to work out timings of services by July 25

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu have taken efforts to give life to the new bus stand in Virudhunagar by instructing officials to divert all mofussil buses passing through the town to halt at the new bus stand.

At a meeting held at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, the Ministers said all muffosil buses passing through Virudhunagar should go to the new bus stand, which had not been put to good use for over two decades, and then pass through MGR statue Junction and Athupalam bus stop to reach the four-way highway.

However, town buses could be operated on the existing route through old bus stand. The Ministers also advised Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and private bus operators to provide round-the-clock connectivity between the old and the new bus stands.

They instructed Regional Transport Officer, Virudhunagar, General Manager, TNSTC, and representatives of private bus operators to discuss operation of buses between the two bus stands and decide on the timings of the buses by July 25.

During the meeting, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy instructed Virudhunagar municipal authorities to repair the compound wall of the new bus stand.

District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar and Divisional Revenue Officer, Sattur, Anitha, and the Sattur Municipal Commissioner have been asked to take steps for getting land value for three sites chosen for construction of new bus stand in the town. The officials have identified sites on Vembakottai Road, at Venkatachalapuram and a parcel of land belonging to SIDCO.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Aruppukottai, Kalyankumar was also present.