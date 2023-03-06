ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers make surprise visit to government school in Madurai

March 06, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi having breakfast with students at a Corporation Middle School in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted a surprise inspection at a government school in Narayanapuram here and took stock of the functioning of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme on Monday. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also accompanied him.

The Ministers sat along with the students of Madurai West Panchayat Union Middle School in Narayanapuram and shared rava upma and sambar – the menu on Mondays. The Ministers also interacted with students and teachers alike.

They later inspected the kitchen on the premises, and took stock of the maintenance, methods of preparation and the official registers at the school, which is one of the common kitchens in the city that caters food to 21 nearby schools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Chairperson of Zone I. S. Vasuki and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US