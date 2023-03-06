HamberMenu
Ministers make surprise visit to government school in Madurai

March 06, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi having breakfast with students at a Corporation Middle School in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted a surprise inspection at a government school in Narayanapuram here and took stock of the functioning of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme on Monday. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also accompanied him.

The Ministers sat along with the students of Madurai West Panchayat Union Middle School in Narayanapuram and shared rava upma and sambar – the menu on Mondays. The Ministers also interacted with students and teachers alike.

They later inspected the kitchen on the premises, and took stock of the maintenance, methods of preparation and the official registers at the school, which is one of the common kitchens in the city that caters food to 21 nearby schools.

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Chairperson of Zone I. S. Vasuki and others were present.

