Ministers launch special sale of khadi products in Madurai

October 02, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy and Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated a special sale of khadi products at an outlet on West Masi street on Monday.  To celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, khadi products would be kept at the Collectorate, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) office, panchayat union offices, government hospitals and municipality offices in the district to promote khadi products among the public.  All products carry a special discount of 30%. 

