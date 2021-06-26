Ministers inspect prospective library sites

Madurai

26 June 2021 19:53 IST

Kalaignar Memorial Library will have eight floors

The Public Works Department Minister E.V. Velu, Minister for Rural Development K. R. Periyakaruppan, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Finance Minister P. T. R. P. Thiagarajan, on Saturday inspected the six places in the city which have been shortlisted for setting up Kalaignar Memorial Library.

The sites shortlisted for setting up the library are: near M.G.R. bus stand; World Tamil Sangam premises; near Sri Meenakshi Government College for Women; Madurai Corporation’s warehouse at Aattu Mandhai in Simmakkal; parking lot near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple; and near office of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board on 70-Feet-Road in Ellis Nagar.

The PWD Minister told reporters that the library would come up on over two lakh square feet area. It would be fully air-conditioned. It would have ground floor and seven additional floors. The library would have 24 sections and can accommodate 600 readers at a time. The advantages and disadvantages of each location would be explained to the Chief Minister who will choose the location where the library will be set up.

Earlier, the Ministers distributed ₹4,000 and grocery kits as part of COVID-19 relief to the priests of Poonga Murugan Temple. Collector S. Aneesh Sekar was present.