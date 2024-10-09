Ministers inspect road development works, construction of GH in Kodaikanal

Minister for Highways E.V. Velu and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Wednesday inspected various projects being implemented in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district.

The Ministers along with Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi and other officials inspected the construction works of the outpatient block at Kodaikanal Government Hospital which is being established at a cost of ₹5.39 crore.

The Ministers along with the officials, also inspected various road development works that were being implemented in Kodaikanal and other places in Dindigul district. In order to ease traffic congestion in Kodaikanal, a detailed project report was being prepared for widening and improving the roads that also included the construction of bridges.

According to a Dindigul district administration press release, dangerous roads and curves on the ghat section were being identified and works carried out to prevent accidents. In order to prevent landslides which block roads, works were underway to implement slope stabilisation using soil nailing and hydroseeding. This method, being implemented in The Nilgiris, has yielded satisfactory results.

Kodaikanal being a popular tourist destination drawing visitors from across the country, there is. a huge influx of vehicles. In order to ease the traffic congestion, a feasibility study is under way to look at alternative routes to reach Kodaikanal. The preparation of a detailed project report is in progress. Works were on to repair the damaged roads and steps were being taken to upgrade the roads using modern technology. Steps were being taken to identify the encroachments along the road margins and they were being removed, the press release said.

