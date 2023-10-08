Ministers inspect progress of construction work for Sivakasi Corporation building

October 08, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Sivakasi

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inspected the progress of construction of new office building for Sivakasi Corporation here on Sunday.

Accompanied by Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Mr. Nehru inspected the building under construction at a cost of ₹10 crore. The two-storey building with basement parking lot will come up with a total plinth area of 4,732.34 square feet. Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan, Sivakasi Mayor, I. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner, Sankaran, were among those who were present.

