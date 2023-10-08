ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers inspect progress of construction work for Sivakasi Corporation building

October 08, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau

Ministers K.N. Nehru, K.KS.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu inspecting the new office building of Sivakasi Corporation in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inspected the progress of construction of new office building for Sivakasi Corporation here on Sunday.

Accompanied by Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Mr. Nehru inspected the building under construction at a cost of ₹10 crore. The two-storey building with basement parking lot will come up with a total plinth area of 4,732.34 square feet. Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan, Sivakasi Mayor, I. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner, Sankaran, were among those who were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US