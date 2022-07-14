Tamil Nadu Ministers inspect new site for jallikattu gallery in Alanganallur

Minister for Public Works Department and Highways E.V. Velu, accompanied by Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthi and Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, inspected a site proposed for constructing a permanent gallery for the conduct of jallikattu near Alanganallur on Thursday.

Mr. Velu said Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar had identified 66.81 acres of government land near Alanganallur. “Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed to construct a world-class structure which could be used for conducting other sports too when jallikattu is not conducted,” he said.

The Highways Department would lay a three-km-long approach road for the gallery from the proposed bypass road of the NHAI. The road laying work required acquisition of land. The permanent structure would have all facilities, including a hospital to treat injured bull tamers, he said, adding funds for the project were not a constraint.

He said till the construction of the gallery, jallikattu would be held at the usual site in Alanganallur. “If the local people want to make use of the new arena with better seating facility, they can decide on that later,” he added.