Ministers inspect land for construction of new Collectorate

Virudhunagar

Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu on Sunday inspected a site for construction for new building for the Collector office here.

Along with the district officials, including Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, the Ministers inspected a sprawling expanse of land.

“The present Collectorate building was constructed 35 years back and with the growing number of departments, the building does not have adequate space for daily functioning,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

Besides space constraint, the building did not meet the infrastructure like modern communication to suit the changing requirements.

“Even if we want to make necessary changes to accommodate additional facilities, the old building is not suitable for re-modelling. Hence, we made the rudimentary inspection to see if adequate land was available to construct the new building,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

Mr. Thennarasu said that the existing District Development Council hall was too small to have meetings.

Along with the chamber of the Collector, other offices, a big conference hall and facilities for war room with modern communication system will be proposed in the new facility.

“We will take up this issue with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who will make the final call,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

Virudhunagar MLA A.R.R. Seenivasan, District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Executive Engineer (Public Works Department – Construction) A. Ganesan were also present.