Ministers inspect Keeladi

Ministers inspect the artefacts that were unearthed during excavations at Keeladi in Sivaganga district on Saturday.

Sivaganga

27 June 2021 04:19 IST

They inspected the seventh phase of archaeological excavations underway at the site.

Steps were being taken to expedite the construction of a museum at Keeladi, said Public Works Department Minister E. V. Velu here on Saturday.

He was addressing mediapersons, along with Minister for Rural Development K. R. Periyakaruppan, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Finance Minister P. T. R. P Thiagarajan, after inspecting the ongoing archaeological excavations at Keeladi and the construction of a museum at Keeladi.

The work order for constructing the museum was issued in October 2020. Although the construction works are supposed to be completed by this October, only 16% of the works have been completed. The Chief Minister had asked the Ministers to visit the site and inspect the progress of the museum work. “We have instructed the officials to expedite the work,” said Mr. Velu.

“New roads will be laid and other infrastructure created for the convenience of the visitors to the museum. Findings from the excavations have proved that Vaigai civilisation is one of the earliest urban civilisations. All the artefacts unearthed during the excavations will be on display at the museum,” he said.

