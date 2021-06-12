Ministers inspect Keeladi excavation site

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu inspects one of the excavation sites at Keeladi in Sivaganga district on Saturday.

Sivaganga

12 June 2021 18:27 IST

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, along with Minister for Rural Development K. R. Periyakaruppan, inspected the seventh phase of archaeological excavations at Keeladi near here on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Thangam Thennarasu said that the findings at Keeladi showed the historicity of Tamil culture - that an ancient urban civilisation was thriving along the Vaigai. The inscriptions found at the site describe the life of the Vaigai civilisation.

In the seventh phase of excavations, gold ornaments, an iron knife, and 13 types of text found on potsherds have been found. Till date, more than 700 items had been excavated, he added.

Archaeological excavations are under way at Agaram, Konthagai, and Manalur. Similarly, excavations are taking place in Thoothukudi and other parts across the State.

Mr. Thangam Thennarasu said that work was under way to establish a museum to display the artefacts unearthed at the Keeladi site so that students, teachers, scholars and the public would know the history of Tamil culture.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan was present.