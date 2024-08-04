Ministers inspect development works in Tirunelveli

Without compromising on the quality and keeping in mind the deadline, Ministers K.N. Nehru and Thangam Thennarasu directed the officials to complete the works without any more delay here on Sunday.

Inspecting the works under way at Palayamkottai and in other locations, they suggested certain modifications in the vehicle parking at the multi-level system in the new bus stand. They visited the completed shopping outlets, numbering over 400, which are ready for occupation by shopkeepers on rental basis.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Corporation Commissioner Sukaputra, MLA Abdul Wahab, Mayor (in-charge) Raju and other senior officials were present.

The Tirunelveli Corporation had received funds to the tune of ₹ 53.14 crore for construction of a commercial complex among other infrastructure at the bus stand. The Mahatma Gandhi Market, which had received funds to the tune of ₹ 40.03 crore under the Smart City Project, was also inspected by the Ministers.

There was a delay in completion due to various factors and thus Mr. Nehru urged the officials to stick to the revised deadline and work fast. The officials were also told not to compromise on the quality used in the construction, a press release said.