Ministers inspect CM event venues

Workers engaged in setting up the stage for the Chief Minister’s function on a school ground near the Collectorate in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Ahead of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to Dindigul on April 30, Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani inspected the Angu Ingu School ground, the venue, on Saturday.

Collector S. Visakan, Mayor J. Ilamathi, Dindigul MP P. Velusamy and Palani MLA I. P. Senthil Kumar were present.

Arrangements are being made to set up the stage, entry, seating arena for scheme beneficiaries and the public, the officials briefed the Ministers.

After inspecting security arrangements, Mr. Periyasamy told reporters that Mr. Stalin was expected to arrive by 4 p.m. to dedicate completed projects for public use and lay foundation stones for new schemes.

Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhirajan, District Revenue Officer V. Latha, Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar were among those who were present.

Earlier on Friday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) Rupesh Kumar Meena and Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan inspected the venue.

The CM is scheduled to participate in a function in Theni district in the forenoon of April 30. The Ministers visited Theni district and inspected the function venue along with Collector K. V. Muralidharan and senior officials from various departments.