Ministers inaugurate players group personal accident policy in Madurai

Tamil Nadu Minister for Commercial taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Saturday launched the players group personal accident policy at an event organised by the Velammal Medical College Hospital in Madurai.

The hospital, jointly with the Tamil Nadu Amateur Kabaddi Association, launched the insurance scheme policy for sports players facing accidents. The insurance policy would initially be given to 3,156 players.

Mr. Moorthy, said, kabaddi was one of the games in the country to which the people of Tamil Nadu were intrinsically connected. “Kabaddi is more popular in the south of Tamil Nadu,” he added. Further, he advised the sports players to stay away from bad habits like consumption of alcohol and substance abuse.

Mr. Thiaga Rajan made a note of the sports injuries that he had witnessed on several occasions and recalled how painful it would be for the players, who consider sports as their life and career. “This initiative of providing insurance policy to the sports players will be helpful for them to reach their maximum level in their respective sports fields,” he said.

The single Group Personal Accident (GPA) Insurance policy would enable the beneficiaries to avail themselves of the insurance amount starting from ₹15,000 to ₹5 lakh. The insurance would cover all cases of hospitalization, partial injury, grave injury, death, etc.

M. V. Muthuramalingam, Chairman, Velammal Educational Trust, along with the Ministers, handed over the policies to the beneficiaries on the occasion. TN Olympics senior vice president Solai M. Raja proposed a vote of thanks.

