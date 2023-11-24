ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers inaugurate additional arm for Sellur rail over bridge

November 24, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

The new arm of the Sellur rail over bridge that was inaugurated in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Minister for Highways E. V. Velu along with Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Friday inaugurated the additional arm of the Sellur rail over bridge in Madurai. 

The new arm which is 320 metres long and 7.5 meters wide was built using ‘stitching model,’ which was constructed conjointly with the already existing Sellur over bridge. The bridge which starts from the Sellur rail over bridge would go along the Vaigai north bank connecting Thathaneri with Dindigul By-Pass Road.  

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Velu said the additional arm would help to reduce the traffic congestion in the area. “Madurai, which is known for its temples, witnesses lakhs of footfalls every month. To lessen the traffic congestion this additional arm would be helpful,” he added.  

Further, he said, the arm, meant for one-way traffic movement, which was constructed at a cost of ₹9.5 crores would ease the commute for vehicles going from Sellur to Arapalayam and Dindigul Road by reducing the travel time. 

As commuters using the new arm need not enter the city, it could also reduce the number of accidents occurring in the area significantly, he added.  

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, Madurai Collector M. S. Sangeetha, Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth, among others were present during the event.  

Following this, the Ministers and the Collector inspected the construction work of the permanent gallery for conducting jallikattu near Alanganallur.  

