Ministers inaugurate a slew of projects

MADURAI

Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar and Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju inaugurated a slew of buildings and projects, including a petrol bunk owned by the Pandian Cooperative Society and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), here on Saturday. The bunk is located at Tirumangalam’s Jawahar Nagar.

They also launched a number of welfare schemes, including distributing subsidised two-wheelers.

“The Cooperative society has already established 36 other bunks across the state and each such establishment sees a turnover of ₹ 1.5 crore every month. The bunk will be refuelling petrol and diesel vehicles. It also provides employment,” said Minister Raju.

The Revenue Minister inaugurated a slew of projects, including additional classrooms at T. Kallupatti Girls Higher Secondary School and K. Vellankulam High School for ₹ 2.25 crore and ₹ 2.75 crore respectively.

He also took part in the bhumi puja function for laying a bridge that leads to the graveyard at Puliampatti panchayat as members of Scheduled Caste committee could not access.

He also inaugurated panchayat union buildings at Pappanayakanpatti and another one at Kalligudi.

The Minister also inaugurated an anganwadi building at V. Kuchampatti for ₹ 8.70 lakh.