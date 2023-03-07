Ministers hold consultative meeting with farmers on State agriculture Budget

March 07, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Sivaganga

Minister for Agriculture, M.R.K. Pannerselvam and Minister for Cooperatives, KR. Periyakaruppan, on Tuesday chaired a consultative meeting with farmers from four districts ahead of preparing the Agricultural Budget.

Farmers from Sivaganga, Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Pudukottai took part in the meeting and expressed their views on additional schemes and works for development of various facilities.

Mr. Pannerselvam said that the department had got 208 farmers associations’ suggestions and demands during the consultative meetings held across the State. Similarly, 2,253 farmers had sent their suggestions through e-mails and also thorugh Uzhavan App.

Value-addition for farm produce, making the farmers entrepreneurs, loan facilities and marketing of farm produce, were the focus of the department to help farmers, he added.

Mr. Periyakaruppan said the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had ordered for the consultative meetings with farmers for the first time to prepare the Agricultural Budget.

Principal Secretary C. Vijayakumar, Secretary, Agriculture C. Samayamoorthi, Director, Agriculture A. Annadurai, Sivaganga Collector P. Mathusoodhanan, MLA A. Tamilarasi Ravikumar, District Revenue Officer P. Manivannan were present.