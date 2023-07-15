Ministers garland statue of Kamaraj on his birth anniversary

July 15, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj on Saturday paid floral tributes to the statue of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj on his 121st birth anniversary celebration in Virudhunagar.

The Ministers, along with Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, paid their respects at the Kamaraj centenary memorial. The late leader’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Education Development Day.

Mr. Jayaseelan said that when the nation was discussing about its future course of development after independence, it was Kamaraj who invested a huge amount money in setting up schools. The late leader did this because he believed that only human resource was important for the future of the country. After introducing school education, Kamaraj introduced the noon meal scheme to increase enrolment of students in schools.

The Collector also distributed prizes to winners of various competitions.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinvisa Perumal, District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, Personal Assistant (General) to Collector Anitha were among those who were present.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri and Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore visited the Kamaraj memorial and garlanded his statue.

Mr. Alagiri said Kamaraj was a leader who gave education to the masses. He grew up to become a great national leader and was instrumental in choosing two Prime Ministers of the country.

CPI district secretary P. Lingam also garlanded the statue of Kamaraj.