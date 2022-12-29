Ministers distribute loans, welfare aid to SHGs

December 29, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani distributed loans and welfare assistance to the tune of ₹73.78 crore to 992 women self-help groups here on Thursday, stated a press release.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Periyasamy said the scheme enabled women to stand on their own feet through loans from banks and revolving funds. A total of 927 SHGs received loans worth ₹42.75 crore and 65 Area-Level Federations got loans totalling ₹31.03 crore.

Collector S. Visakan, Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, Palani MLA I.P. Senthilkumar, Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar and Mayor J. Ilamathi were present at the function held at Achutha Higher Secondary School.

Later, the Minister laid the foundation stone for laying tar roads in Reddiarchatram panchayat union, K. Pudukottai and Silvarpatti. Speaking on the occasion, he said tar roads would be laid from K. Pudukkottai to Kannadampatti via G. Nadupatti and Sullerumbu at an estimated cost of ₹3.77 crore and from Thoppupatti to Kumarapalayam via Ayyanampatti at a cost of ₹1.75 crore.

He said steps would be taken to improve basic amenities in more than 12,000 village panchayats across the State and urged local body representatives to coordinate and carry out these works.

Mr. Periyasamy said steps were being taken to disburse old age pension to all eligible poor and needy people at the earliest. Fair price shops would be set up in all village panchayats in Dindigul district, he added.