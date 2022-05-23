Ministers distribute farm equipment, aids to farmers

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy giving a tree sapling to a beneficiary under Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme at Seevalsaragu in Dindigul district on Monday.

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy distributed farm equipment to farmers under ‘Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme’ at Seevalsaragu village in Athur panchayat in Dindigul district on Monday.

The farmers received coconut tree saplings, black gram seeds, hand sprayers, free house site pattas, electric motors, etc. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Periyasamy said many schemes were implemented for the welfare of the farmers by the DMK government, headed by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. The present Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, was continuing to work towards the welfare of the farmers, and brought an Agriculture Budget, he said.

With Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme, the government aimed at reaching out to all the farmers across the State with benefits. Aggregating the works of different departments, including the Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, was the main feature of the scheme, said Mr. Periyasamy.

Transforming barren lands into farmlands, strengthening water resources, sanctioning more loans to farmers through cooperative societies, etc., would be achieved through the programme, he added.

Earlier, Mr. Periyasamy visited an agricultural exhibition put up at the venue. Collector S. Visakan, district panchayat president M. Baskaran and Joint Director of Agriculture S. Pandidurai were among those who were present.

Similarly, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani distributed farm equipment at a function held in this regard at Thottampatti in Kallimandayam panchayat. He elaborated on the various funds allocated for the development of the district in terms of education, roads, etc.

Similar functions were held in 62 village panchayats across the district, including Palani, Batlagundu and Vedasandur.