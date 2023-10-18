Ministers crack the whip at meeting with fireworks units 

October 18, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST

After the fire accidents claimed 14 lives at two fireworks units in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday, Minister for Finance Thangam Thennarasu and Minister for Labour Welfare C.V. Ganesan on Wednesday held a meeting on the need for the fireworks units to follow safety rules.

Officials of the Departments of Labour, Revenue, Fire and Rescue Services and Police and the office-bearers of associations of fireworks units and labour unions took part at the meeting.

Mr. Thennarasu pointed to a sudden increase in the violation of rules that caused fire accidents. There would be no compromise on safety and the government would view the violations seriously, he said.

There are 1,085 licensed fireworks units in the district and lakhs of workers depend on them for their livelihood. Besides the laws and their enforcement, self-discipline on the part of every person concerned was vital, he said. The government was not ust interested in punishing the violators. In such labour-intensive units, the management and the employees had an equal role in maintaining safety standards.

Mr. Thennarasu said testing crackers in thickly populated locations and putting up temporary thatched roofs at fireworks units were prohibited. Negligence caused the two accidents. Hence, the government would view negligence on the part of anyone seriously.

Mr. Ganesan said preliminary inquiries indicated that in the first accidents, the employer had engaged more workers in his unit to pack crackers in gift boxes. So, when a fire broke out, the workers could not even escape from the spot. The M. Pudupatti police booked cases against employer Sundaramurthi and two employees: foreman Kanagaraj and manager Ramkumar. They were arrested. In the second accident, the police booked cases against owner Muthuvijayan and foreman Gurumurthi on the complaint of Maraneri VAO Jayapal.

The Minister said the Collector had ordered a probe by the District Revenue Officer (DRO), and further action would be taken on the basis of the outcome of the investigation.

Officials of Fire and Rescue Services said an inspection at the shed showed that the unit had used excessive chemicals. The infrastructure was in compliance with the guidelines. The workers admitted to have used candles while packing the crackers under the tree and inside the shed.

Kumar Jayanth, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department; Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan; District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar; Joint Director, Industrial Safety, A. Velmurugan; and other officials were present.

The Ministers gave away ₹3 lakh each to three family members from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

