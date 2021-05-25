Ministers chair COVID-19 review meeting in Dindigul

Dindigul

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani chaired a COVID-19 review meeting here on Monday.

Mr. Periyasamy said that the State government was taking all necessary steps to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Sakkarapani urged the industrial establishments to let their vacant spaces be used to set up COVID care centres.

He asked the sanitary inspectors to monitor the supply of food and medicines to COVID-19 patients under home quarantine. With the vegetables and fruits mobile vehicles flagged off, it should be ensured that they reached the doorsteps of the people, he said.

He urged the district administration to ensure vaccination to frontline workers and the public. The differently abled must be given vaccination on priority basis, the Minister added.

Collector M. Vijayalakshmi, Additional Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) G. Muthu Meenal, Member of Parliament P. Velusamy, Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya and Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhi Rajan were present at the meeting.