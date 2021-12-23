Teachers to be appointed after transfer counselling

Surplus teachers from schools with inadequate students to be redeployed

New teachers will be appointed in schools with sufficient strength of students after completing transfer of teachers through counselling and redeployment of surplus teachers from schools with inadequate students to ensure better quality of teaching, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday after chairing a review meeting with the senior school education department officials from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar districts, he said the government schools across the State had received over 5.35 lakh new students necessitating appointment of more teachers.

He said 169 weak school buildings in Tirunelveli district would be demolished. “Right from cycle parking bay to classroom buildings, strength of every structure is being checked. If any structure is found to be weak, it will be razed down,” he said.

Rejecting the allegation that the ongoing demolition of weak school buildings after the tragic accident was a “knee-jerk action,” he said he had a meeting with all Chief Educational Officers in August and asked them to check right from power connections to the strength of school buildings, which were then about to be reopened after remained closed for over two years.

“Based on the reports submitted by the CEOs, we took remedial measures to ensure the safety of students,” he said.

On providing compound walls to the government schools across the State, Mr. Mahesh, while admitting that construction of compound walls was necessary to protect school assets, said around 69,000 km-long compound walls had to be built. He informed that the Department of School Education would start separate counselling for boys and the girls on sexual harassment.

He regretted that the teachers who were in the vicinity of the mishap should have rushed the victims to the hospitals immediately instead of waiting for the ambulance to arrive at the spot. “Similar unfortunate incident should not recur anywhere and we’re organising meetings to prevent mishaps on school premises,” he said.

Earlier, he visited the three families that lost their children in the wall collapse and the injured students undergoing treatment in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. He assured them to extend all possible help after getting nod from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Commissioner for School Education Nandakumar and Collector V. Vishnu accompanied him.