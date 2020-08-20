Convention centre to be ready by March 2021

20 August 2020 19:30 IST

The construction of a convention centre at Tamukkam Grounds here at a cost of ₹ 45.55 crore under the Central government’s Smart Cities Mission will be completed by March 2021, said Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju here on Thursday.

He inspected the progress of several projects under the Smart Cities Mission on Thursday along with Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan.

Later, he told reporters that several sports activities, important public meetings and political rallies were conducted at Tamukkam Grounds.

“The auditorium is being replaced with a convention centre that can accommodate up to 3,500 persons. In the underground parking facility, a total of 250 four-wheelers and 215 two-wheelers can be parked,” he said.

He also inspected progress of laying of a road that allows two-way traffic, on both side of the Vaigai between Arapalayam and Viraganoor. The road will run for around 8.5 km on both side of the river. The Madurai Corporation is laying a three-km stretch from Raja Mill Road to Kuruvikaran Salai at a cost of ₹ 60.41crore. Parks with illuminated lights will be constructed in this stretch. It has completed construction of a retaining wall for around 3,200 metres. The rest will be completed by 2021. National Highways wing of the State Highways Department takes care of the remaining portion at a cost of ₹ 303.59 crore.

Ten bathing ghats will be established along the stretch to ensure access to the river. “The construction of the road on both sides of the river will decongest traffic and reduce the numbers of accidents.

He expressed his support for Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar’s demand for making Madurai the second capital of Tamil Nadu.