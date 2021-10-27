Minister warns against fleecing of passengers

27 October 2021 19:34 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan has warned omni bus owners against collecting inflated bus fares from passengers travelling to their native places for Deepavali.

Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli on Wednesday after chairing a review meeting , Mr. Rajakannappan said, “Fleecing of passengers by private bus operators will attract punitive measures, including imposition of hefty fine and seizure of buses. Regional Transport Officers have been instructed to conduct surprise checks across Tamil Nadu to prevent fleecing.”

The State Express Transport Corporation had planned to operate 16,140 buses from Chennai to various destinations. Similarly, 17,700 buses would be operated from various destinations to Chennai after Deepavali. Operation of these buses would commence on November 1 based on the demand from the public.

He said Transport Department would soon buy 500 electric buses, which would initially be deployed in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore, and operation of long distance air-conditioned buses by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation between Nagercoil and Tiruchi, Nagercoil and Coimbatore, etc. would be considered based on the demand.