Minister wants unlicensed organisations to be prevented from procuring milk

June 30, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, T. Mano Thangaraj, has asked officials not to allow any unlicenced organisation to procure milk from areas when Aavin is involved in procuring milk.

Chairing a consultative meeting here in the presence of Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan, Mr. Thangaraj said that unlicenced organisations should not be allowed to sell milk and milk products.

He instructed the officials to form committees, involving officials of important departments, in order to help Aavin to increase procurement of quality milk.

The work of the committee should be reviewed every month, he added.

Stating that milk farmers in Tamil Nadu were given increased number of milch animals, the Minister said that efforts should be taken to retrieve grazing land under encroachment.

Besides, officials from Pollution Control Board and Food Safety Department should take steps to check adulteration of milk.

Similarly, officials were asked to ensure that no private milk gova producer printed “Tamil Nadu Government product” on their packing. Only Aavin is allowed to use it.

Action should be initiated to private milk players who would procure inferior quality of milk and involve in adulteration. Block-wise camps should be held to provide loans under various schemes implemented by Department of Animal Husbandry and TAHDCO to farmers for buying milch animals. The Minister inspected the milk chilling plant and cattle fodder production centre at Soolakkarai.

MLAs, A.R.R. Srinivasan and A.R.R. Raghuraman, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Senthil Kumar, Joint Director, Animal Husbandary, A. Kovilraja, Food Safety Officer, Selvaraj, Lead Bank Manager, Pandi Selvam, Aavin general manager, Sheik Mohammed Rafi, were present in the meeting.

Earlier, the Minister inspected the Aavin plant in Srivilliputtur.

