Minister visits pest-attacked farmlands in Usilampatti

Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar inspected farmlands which were attacked by grasshoppers at Puttur in Usilampatti block on Wednesday.

The Minister said unlike the migratory locusts, grasshoppers were indigenous to the region and the attack could be contained. The pest attack was spread over half an acre where cattle feed was being raised. Agriculture and revenue officials visited the site, told the farmers that they need not panic and were advised to use neem oil as repellent.

The farmers have placed nets for one-km around the attacked area. After the recent locust attack in Rajasthan, the Agriculture department studied whether Tamil Nadu was vulnerable. Though the State did not encounter any pest attack, the Usilampatti region would be closely watched, he said.