Minister visits flood-ravaged fishermen colony; assures all possible help

January 31, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan on Wednesday visited the fishermen colony near Kovalam on the outskirts of this coastal town as this hamlet remains cut-off for the past 45 days after the recent flood.

Following the story carried in The Hindu on Wednesday detailing the agony of the fishermen of a coastal hamlet in Kovalam near here after the recent floods, Ms. Geetha visited the inundated village with 60 families. As the road leading to the village has been washed away in the flood, the Minister and the officials had to reach the hamlet by a small boat operated by the villagers.

When Ms. Geetha landed in the flood-torn village, the fishermen explained to her the loss they had suffered as the deluge had damaged their boats, fishnets and the houses. She also inspected the drinking water supply system smashed by the flood.

The affected population appealed to the Minister to build free concrete houses for them and ensure the early restoration of drinking water supply. “We’ve lost our fishnets and the boats. The Minister should help us get back our livelihood,” they prayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assuring the fishermen of all possible help, Ms. Geetha asked the officials to start the restoration of the badly damaged road connecting the fishermen colony with neighbouring villages. She also asked the officials to start the work on restoring drinking water supply within the next couple of days.

“I’ll take your plea for free houses with the government to get it sanctioned,” Ms. Geetha assured.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.