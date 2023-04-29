Minister urges public to visit Chithirai exhibition to learn about government schemes

April 29, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MADURAI

To create awareness among the masses of schemes rolled out by the State government is more an important goal than generating revenue from the government exhibitions held in major cities every year, said Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 213th annual Chithirai exhibition, organised by the Department of Information and Publicity at Tamukkam Grounds here. Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, and Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth were present. He urged Maduraiites to visit the exhibition without fail

He noted that over 7.42 lakh people had visited the government exhibitions conducted in Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli last year and a revenue of over ₹3.07 crore was earned.

He added that the footfall in the exhibition held in Madurai last year touched above 1.5 lakh visitors and a revenue of ₹54.33 lakh was generated.

Mr. Saminathan said that statues of freedom fighters Kuyili, Vaalukku Veli Ambalam, Venni Kaaladi, King Pulithevar and language martyr Keezhapazhur Chinnasamy would be installed at a cost of around ₹50 lakh each in respective regions.

The Minister said QR codes would be made available on all the memorials, manimandapam and statues under the control of the department in order to make it easier for the youth to learn about the marvels.

Subsequently, the Minister distributed financial assistance worth over ₹1.2 crore as well as 2,200 grams of gold coins (8 grams of gold each) worth over ₹1.23 crore to 275 women beneficiaries on behalf of the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

He also gave away retro-fitted vehicles at a total cost of ₹6.68 lakh to eight differently-abled persons. Further, nine panchayat level federations were felicitated with the ‘Manimekalai award,’ while a total of welfare assistance over ₹2.54 crore was distributed.

Earlier, the Minister along with officials inspected the 30 stalls that had on display various government schemes rolled out and implemented by departments, including the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Tourism, Agriculture, Rural Development etc., through creative displays and models. The 45-day long exhibition will conclude on June 13.

MLAs G. Thalapathi and M. Boominathan, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Additional Collector (Development) S. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and others were present.