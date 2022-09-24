Minister urges construction workers to use protective gear at workplace

Minister for Finance Palanivel Thiaga Rajan distributed protective gears to 3,873 registered construction workers at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Welfare assistance, helmets, masks, and gloves etc. were given away under the Department of Labour Welfare and Skill Development and the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said that there was a huge imbalance in the finances of the State in the past 10 years. “After DMK assumed office, we are taking steps to rectify it as well as increase the disbursal of financial assistance to differently abled, widows and pensioners which, if not given, is an act against social justice,” he said.

The Minister said that the foremost aim of the State would be to have a clean database on construction workers. He expressed the State’s wish to integrate the 18 welfare boards of Tamil Nadu in order to ensure every worker is benefited under the scheme.

Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board Chairman Ponkumar, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan and others were present.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a special camp for differently abled persons and distributed government welfare assistance on behalf of the Differently Abled Welfare Department at O.C.P.M Girls Higher Secondary School here.

Addressing the event, he said that steps will be taken to bring in account of the unidentified rightful beneficiaries to be benefited under various welfare schemes rolled out by the State.

According to a press release, special camps will be held between September 25 and 30, and on October 6, 7, 10, 11 in Madurai and its surrounding panchayats and municipalities.