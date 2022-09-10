Minister unveils Pennycuick’s statue in UK

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 10, 2022 21:49 IST

Minister for Cooperation, I. Periyasamy on Saturday unveiled the newly installed statue of Colonel John Pennycuick, in Camberley, United Kingdom. Pennycuick, who was instrumental in constructing the Mullaperiyar reservoir.

The statue was unveiled by the Minister on behalf of the State government at the birthplace of the British Army Engineer, stated an official release.

Further, the events organised as part of the unveiling were cancelled as a mark of respect after the Queen of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth II died on September 8.

Director of Information and Public Relations V.P. Jayaseelan, MLAs N. Ramakrishnan and A. Maharajan, and office bearers of the Camberley Tamil British Association were also present.

