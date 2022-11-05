Minister thanks police for meticulous security during Thevar guru puja

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R. S. Rajakannappan lauded the security arrangements made in Pasumpon during the recently held Muthuramalinga Thevar guru puja celebrations and thanked the police force.

“The police had made meticulous security arrangements during the Muthuramalinga Thevar guru puja to ensure incident-free celebrations this year. I congratulate Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg, who personally led the arrangements at Pasumpon, the police officers and all men in uniform, who were part of this security arrangement,” Mr. Kannappan said while participating in the review meeting held at the Collectorate here on Saturday to assess the preparations being made ahead of northeast monsoon.

The Minister, while narrating the steps being taken by Mr. Asra Garg to weed-out ganja peddling in the southern districts, also assured that the government would always be with the police in destroying the sale of ganja and banned tobacco products, which were being smuggled into the State from other places.