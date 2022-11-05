Minister thanks police for meticulous security during Thevar guru puja

The Hindu Bureau
November 05, 2022 18:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R. S. Rajakannappan lauded the security arrangements made in Pasumpon during the recently held Muthuramalinga Thevar guru puja celebrations and thanked the police force.

 “The police had made meticulous security arrangements during the Muthuramalinga Thevar guru puja to ensure incident-free celebrations this year. I congratulate Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg, who personally led the arrangements at Pasumpon, the police officers and all men in uniform, who were part of this security arrangement,” Mr. Kannappan said while participating in the review meeting held at the Collectorate here on Saturday to assess the preparations being made ahead of northeast monsoon.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

 The Minister, while narrating the steps being taken by Mr. Asra Garg to weed-out ganja peddling in the southern districts, also assured that the government would always be with the police in destroying the sale of ganja and banned tobacco products, which were being smuggled into the State from other places.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app