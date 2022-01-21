Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Madurai

21 January 2022 20:24 IST

Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthi has tested positive for COVID-19.With mild symptoms, he has been admitted to a private hospital here.

A statement from the hospital said Mr. Moorthi was admitted on Thursday.

An RT-PCR Covid test has proved that he was positive.However, his blood investigations are within normal limits and he was clinically stable, the statement said.