Minister takes steps to lay roads and provide potable water at mega camp

June 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - DINDIGUL

For the residents of JJ Nagar Weavers’ Colony in Seevalsaragu panchayat, Sunday was a memorable day as the Minister and MLA of Athur Assembly Constituency I. Periasami readily took steps to lay roads and provide potable water during a mega camp.

The Minister, who arrived here in the forenoon, received petitions from the public and enquired with the officials over reasons for the delay.

Not convinced, he immediately directed the rural development officials to get the works done on a war-footing and urged them to go ahead with the administrative procedures.

Even as he was collecting petitions from the youth, who had sought jobs and some others wanted transfers, Mr. Periasami directed them to get in touch with the officers concerned and spoke with the senior officials.

A differently abled person, who had submitted a memorandum asking for a mechanised three-wheeler, he immediately directed the official from the Differently Abled Welfare Department to execute it at the earliest.

When the residents from the JJ Nagar Weavers’ Colony said that their petitions submitted in the past were dumped by the panchayat officials, the Minister said that the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had already instructed the official machinery to avoid delay under any circumstances.

He also said that officials, who indulged in politics and found lame excuse on the petitions received from the public at grievance meetings, may have to face the consequences.

Good Samaritan

The Minister, who was returning to Dindigul after attending the camp in Athur, spotted a youth with injuries on the Veerakkal Pass along the Sembatti Road.

The escort police personnel accompanying the Minister gave first-aid to the youth and arranged for an ambulance to carry him to the Athur Government Hospital. Enquiries revealed that the youth from Madurai had suffered injuries while crossing the road. Whether it was a case of hit and run by a vehicle or it was due to some other reason was being probed, police said.