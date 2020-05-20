Minister stresses caution in coastal areas

MADURAI

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management R.B. Udayakumar said as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning, coastal districts, particularly those along the Gulf of Mannar and Kanniyakumari sea stretch, must be cautious during Cyclone Amphan’s landfall, and fishermen should stay away from the sea.

Addressing a press meet here on Wednesday, he said Tamil Nadu would not have any major impact but officials would be monitoring the situation constantly. “We expect lightning and rainfall in the districts lining the Western Ghats – Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari,” he said.

He said although the cyclone’s severity had reduced, telephone lines, advertisement boards, huts and old buildings could be affected. “We have undertaken measures to evacuate people,” he said. People must not leave their houses to take pictures or selfies in the rain.

Speaking about the relaxation of norms during ‘lockdown 4’, Mr. Udayakumar said entrepreneurs would benefit as all industries could function in rural areas, except in containment zones, with 50% capacity. Although e-passes were still required for those crossing district borders, there was no need for people to have government-issued passes within the district, he said.

He said the State government was working towards ensuring safe return of migrant workers to their States. “We are also making all efforts to bring Tamils from other States,” he said.