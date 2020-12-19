‘Minister should resign’

Madurai

Members of Tamil Nadu Youth Yadava Maha Sabha on Saturday attempted to lay siege to the residence of Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju here protesting against his “defamatory” comment on Yadava community.

Led by its chief coordinator, Manivannan, they attempted to march towards his house at Sellur. The police blocked them at Palam Station road junction and arrested them. The members demanded that Mr. Raju should quit his cabinet post for defaming their community people at a press meet here on Friday.

However, Mr. Raju immediately expressed his regret claiming that it was a slip of the tongue.