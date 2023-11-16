Minister says black ink seeped from shells into noon meal eggs due to rain

November 16, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan has said black ink stamped on shells had seeped into some eggs meant for noon-meal scheme when they were exposed to rain in Erode district recently.

The BJP had alleged that rotten eggs were served in the nutritious meal supplied to schoolchildren in Erode. Denying that the eggs were rotten, Ms. Jeevan said the black marks were actually ink that had seeped into the eggs from the shells. She said that barring 96 eggs, the rest of the consignment were edible.

The Collector had asked the supplier firm to compensate for this loss and served notice on it. “...The suppliers are mandated to stamp the eggs in different colours so that old eggs are not served to the children. When the eggs stamped in black got exposed to the rain, the ink seeped into the eggs,” she claimed.

BJP State president K. Annamalai said: “Her [Ms. Jeevan’s] explanation seems to be drawn straight from a comedy movie and defies logic!”

