HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister says black ink seeped from shells into noon meal eggs due to rain

November 16, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan has said black ink stamped on shells had seeped into some eggs meant for noon-meal scheme when they were exposed to rain in Erode district recently.

The BJP had alleged that rotten eggs were served in the nutritious meal supplied to schoolchildren in Erode. Denying that the eggs were rotten, Ms. Jeevan said the black marks were actually ink that had seeped into the eggs from the shells. She said that barring 96 eggs, the rest of the consignment were edible.

The Collector had asked the supplier firm to compensate for this loss and served notice on it. “...The suppliers are mandated to stamp the eggs in different colours so that old eggs are not served to the children. When the eggs stamped in black got exposed to the rain, the ink seeped into the eggs,” she claimed.

BJP State president K. Annamalai said: “Her [Ms. Jeevan’s] explanation seems to be drawn straight from a comedy movie and defies logic!”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.