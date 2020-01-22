Minister says AIADMK waiting to snap ties with BJP, makes U-turn later

SIVAGANGA

Minister for Khadi and Village Industries Board G. Baskaran, who said on Tuesday night that the AIADMK would soon come out of the alliance with the BJP, made a U-turn at a public meeting in Karaikudi on Wednesday, stating that he was only voicing his opinion about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

On Tuesday night, addressing a public meeting organised as part of MGR’s birth anniversary celebrations in Ilayankudi, the Minister said: “The AIADMK is waiting for the right moment to wriggle out of the alliance with the BJP.”

He went on to say that the people of a minority community had not voted for the ruling party in the local body and the Lok Sabha elections.

“The minority community people have neglected the AIADMK, but we will never neglect the people. All the Ministers are opposed to the CAA and the NRC,” Mr. Baskaran said, adding that AIADMK government would be true to the common man. He said that the DMK would have indulged in violence and malpractice in the local body elections had it been in power.