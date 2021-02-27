Minister rushes to inaugurate Gandhi Market just before MCC comes into force

Dindigul

27 February 2021 18:32 IST

Forests Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan inaugurated the newly constructed Gandhi Market here on Friday.

As the news about the Election Commission of India’s decision to announce the poll dates to Tamil Nadu and other States at a press conference in New Delhi at 4.30 p.m. started circulating, the concerned officials, in a hurried manner, decided to declare open the Gandhi Market at 2.30 p.m. Besides, the Minister inaugurated a complex near the bus stand at 3 p.m., they added.

The Gandhi Market, which housed over 100 shops to sell vegetables, was razed down last year and the Corporation decided to build a new one. Since, COVID-19 pandemic surfaced around March end last year, the market, which was closed for construction, had to be shifted at least to five places for various reasons.

Advertising

Advertising

First, it was shifted to Mettupatti. Then, the market was put up at the Round Road, MVM College, ITI Grounds and finally at the Dindigul Nehruji Corporation School.

However, due to the unseasonal rains, the market had to be removed from the corporation school due to water logging. Then, for a short period, the market functioned at the roadside near the Gandhi Market, which posed severe hurdles to smooth vehicle movement.

Under such circumstances, sensing that the ECI’s announcement would stall the government from inaugurating any projects as the model code of conduct (MCC) would be in force from the time the date was announced by the Chief Election Commissioner, the Minister rushed to the two venues and declared them open well before the ECI's announcement.

However, political opponents have sharply criticised the move as the construction at the Gandhi Market was yet to be completed and the hurried inauguration would not serve the purpose.

CPI (M) former MLA Balabharathi said that the Minister had assured that the Balakrishnapuram bridge construction would be dedicated to the people in March. With not even 50 % of the work done till date, only the next government should take it up earnestly and complete the project.

The DMK MLA I. Periasamy also reacted saying that the AIADMK government remained in silent mode all these years. Now, they were attempting to mislead the voters, who would not be fooled this time, he charged.