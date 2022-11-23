Minister reviews development works, gives loan to self-help groups

November 23, 2022 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periyakaruppan inspected a few completed and ongoing development projects in the district and handed over revolving fund to the tune of Rs. 13.50 lakh to the self-help groups on Wednesday.

After inspecting the concrete road laid in front of the Government Higher Secondary School in Kammaalankulam in Maanur union, Mr. Periyakaruppan visited the site where the Ettaankulam Primary Health Centre is being constructed on an outlay of Rs. 30 lakh.

When he visited the ‘Samaththuvapuram’ at Azhagiyapandiapuram, he interacted with the residents to understand about the facilities in the egalitarian colony and inspected the anganvadi and the ration shop in the colony. As the residents complained about the maintenance of houses, roads, streetlights and drinking water facilities in their colony, the minister assured them that it would be taken care of.

In Thevarkulam, Mr. Periyakaruppan opened a new building where the self-help group women would make value-added products from the palm leaf.

During the inspection, he said the State Government had planned to give Rs. 25,000 crore as loan to the self-help groups across the State. Even as the renovation of 145 ‘Samaththuvapuram’ was going on, the remaining 93 egalitarian colonies would get the facelift shortly.

In Tirunelveli, 493 houses in 5 ‘Samaththuvapuram’ were being renovated at the cost of Rs. 2.46 crore. A total of 358 development works were executed on an outlay of Rs. 22.99 crore in 47 village panchayats in the last fiscal and 280 more works had been taken-up in 44 village panchayats during the current financial year at the cost of Rs. 16.63 crore.

Seventy-nine panchayat union tanks had been restored and 67 rural libraries were getting makeover at the cost of Rs. 66.10 lakh. Under the rural infrastructure development scheme, 59 schools of Tirunelveli district were being renovated, the minister informed.

District Collector V. Vishnu, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, MLAs M. Abdul Wahab, Nainar Nagenthran and Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan accompanied the minister.