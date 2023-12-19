GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister releases water for irrigation

December 19, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Theni  

The Hindu Bureau

Water for irrigating single crop areas under 18 Canal, PTR Canal and Thanthai Peiyar Canal was released on Tuesday.

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy, in the presence of District Revenue Officer R. Jayabarathi, released the water.

The water released from 18 Canal will irrigate 4,614 acres of land (2,045.35 acres in Uthamapalayam taluk and 2,568.90 acres in Bodinayakanur taluk). A total of 255 million cubic feet (mcft) of water will be released at the rate of 98 cusecs for 30 days.

The water released from PTR Canal and Thanthai Periyar Canal will benefit 5,146 acres of land (830 acres in Uthamapalayam taluk and 4,316 acres in Theni taluk). As much as 518 mcft of water will be released at the rate of 11 cusecs for 30 days and then in turn irrigation for 60 days.

The Minister told the farmers that water release would be extended if there was enough storage and the farmers should use the water judiciously.

