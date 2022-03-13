Minister releases 6.5 lakh fingerlings into three tanks

67 fishermen get outboard engines with 40% subsidy

Thoothukudi Around 6.5 lakh fingerlings were released into three irrigation tanks near Tiruchendur by the State Fisheries Department on Sunday.

Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan released the fingerlings into short seasonal tanks where water storage is expected for a minimum of six months.

Inland fishermen from Kadambakulam, Avudaiyarkulam and Ellappa Naickkenkulam will benefit from the scheme being implemented at a cost of ₹ 10.81 lakh.

Among them 4.55 lakh fingerlings would be released into Kadambakulam, and one lakh fingerlings each into the other two tanks.

“These tanks will have water for at least six months and the fishermen can make a living by rearing them till the storage lasted and harvesting them,” Joint Director (Fisheries), R. Amal Xavier said.

Fingerlings of Catla, Rohu and Mirgal varieties of fishes were released on Sunday.

Besides, the Minister also distributed outboard engines for country craft fishermen. While the cost of each engine is ₹ 1.19 lakh, 40% of the cost is given as subsidy by the Central Government.

The engines were given to 23 fishermen from Singhithurai, 24 from Amali Nagar and 20 from Athalai.

The total cost of the engines is ₹ 80 lakh while ₹ 32 lakh is given as subsidy.

District Revenue Officer S. Kannapiran, Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruchendur, Buhari, Assistant Directors T. Vijayaraghavan and Anco Princy Vyla (Fishing Harbour) were among those who took part in the functions.