Minister promises prompt action on petitions from public; gives away ₹1.06 crore revolving funds to SHGs in Madurai

July 30, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthy checks quality of rice at a ration shop in Maalaipatti village in Madurai district on Sunday. Collector M.S. Sangeetha is also seen.

Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthy checks quality of rice at a ration shop in Maalaipatti village in Madurai district on Sunday. Collector M.S. Sangeetha is also seen. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy on Sunday said that he would take prompt action on petitions received from the public and fulfil basic needs of people in rural background.

The Minister, who toured the Madurai east constituency during the day, accompanied by Collector M. S. Sangeetha, DRO R. Saktivel, Additional Collector Saravanan, Joint Registrar (Cooperatives) Gurumurthy and others, told villagers at Chatrapatti that he would take action on all the petitions. The officials concerned would give feedback on completion or after redressing the grievances.

He dedicated newly built ration shops, overhead tanks and anganwadis. He also inspected newly built compound walls of some schools and said that safety of the premises and students were important.

In Malapatti village, Mr. Moorthy handed over cheques to the tune of ₹1.06 crore to six SHG members. The concept of SHGs was established in Tamil Nadu by late leader Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi, he said and added that the present government would give the members all support. He wanted the SHG members to utilise the funds genuinely and utilise the benefits.

In Iraniyam panchayat, a bhoomi puja was performed for laying a road and at Veerapandi village, he declared open a newly constructed ration shop.

