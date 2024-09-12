Minister promises all help to hostel inmates

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan met the inmates of the women’s hostel where two teachers were killed in a fire triggered by a refrigerator blast at Katrapalayam in Madurai in the early morning of Thursday. He assured them of all help to tide over the trauma.

The women, who had lost all their belongings, have been provided accommodation at a marriage hall. After meeting them along with Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan and Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, Mr. Thiaga Rajan told reporters that the district and Corporation officials have offered all help immediately after the fire accident.

For the next few days, all the inmates of the Visaka Women’s Hostel would be provided alternative accommodation at a licensed hostel. Efforts would be made to get back the fees and deposits the inmates had paid to the hostel.

He asked the officials to probe the violation of rules which led to the accident. The government would bring in necessary procedural changes to make hostels safer, he said.

Earlier, AIADMK district secretary Sellur K. Raju also met the hostellers.

‘No monitoring’

Meanwhile, social activist Veronica Mary has complained that majority of the hostels do not comply with Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act, 2014 even eight years after the rules were notified. The Department of Social Welfare failed to monitor the hostel.

Concerted efforts in monitoring hostel buildings by the Corporation, Department of Social Welfare and Department of Fire and Rescue Services would have prevented such an accident, she said.

She has demanded the State government to give a solatium of ₹25 lakh each to the family of the deceased hostel inmates, ₹5 lakh each to the injured and ₹2 lakh each to those who suffered suffocation.

State Women’s Commission should come forward to take a suo moto inquiry into the accident, she said.

