Minister presides over foundation stone laying ceremony for new vegetable market at Oddanchatram

January 23, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies Minster R. Sakkarapani taking part in ‘boomi’ puja for construction of new shops at the vegetable market at Oddanchathiram in Dindigul district on Monday.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani presided over the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a new vegetable market in Oddanchatram in Dindigul district on Monday.

According to a press release, the market is to come up at an estimated cost of ₹21.25 crore under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme, opposite the bus stand. Collector S. Visakan was present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that tenders would also be floated by the end of January to implement a drinking water supply scheme at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore. The project, expected to be completed within 15 months, will cater to the everyday needs of panchayats, town panchayats and municipalities in Oddanchatram.

New 20-metre overhead water tanks are being constructed initially as part of the project.

The Minister noted that there are currently 26 projects under way at a total estimated cost of ₹47.65 crore. New buildings at the government hospital here are under construction at a cost of ₹25 crore while a Primary Health Centre at Markampatti is being set up.

A cold storage facility is being established at a cost of ₹5 crore in order to store the produce when the prices fall.

An ITI and an office of the Motor Vehicle Inspector would be constructed at a cost of ₹3 crore each, while a sub-registrar’s office in Oddanchatram will also be set up at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore. To set up a transport workshop at Virupatchi is also on the cards, he added.

Further, in order to make Oddanchatram Municipality a garbage-free municipality, a garbage dumping yard is to come up on a 20-acre land.

Mr. Sakkarapani said that public hearings are being held in all districts before presenting the separate budget for farmers, in order to assess the needs of the farmers.

Oddanchatram Municipal Commissioner Thirumalaisamy and others were present.

