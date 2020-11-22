Minister presents ₹ 1 lakh each to seven students in Tirunelveli district

TIRUNELVELI

The State government has taken all precautionary measures in the wake of the northeast monsoon intensifying across many parts of Tamil Nadu, said State Revenue, Information Technology and Disaster Management Minister R.B. Udhayakumar here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that special control rooms were monitoring the situation round the clock. Apart from the 36 districts, 15 zones in Chennai were closely observing the rainfall situation.

The government machinery was fully geared and prepared with relief measures. Senior officials and special officers in the rank of IAS were already entrusted with the task of taking follow-up actions, Mr. Udayakumar said.

Going by the past incidents of low-lying areas and others, there were 4,133 pockets/stretches across Tamil Nadu, which were prone to rains, he said and added that 47 % of the northeast monsoon rainfall would be taken for drinking and irrigation purposes.

He said that the government had completed kudimaramathu works, which were receiving copious water. Dams, tanks and ponds, which too, were filling up fast, or had reached the maximum levels, were being watched and measures were taken then and there by multi-department officials.

After giving away the government doles to needy people, Mr. Udayakumar and Minister V.M. Rajalakshmi gave away ₹ one lakh each to seven students from Tirunelveli district, who had bagged a medical seat in government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu through the 7.5 % horizontal reservation.

Thanking the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for giving the benefit to the students from government schools, the Ministers said that the government would take care of the fee and other incidental expenses of the students for successfully completing the medical course.