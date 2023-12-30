Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan collects petition under ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme

December 30, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Saturday received petitions from the public under the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme in Madurai city.

Mr. Rajan collected the petitions at Sundararajapuram in ward 75 and Thiru Vi Ka Corporation Higher Secondary school in ward 21 and interacted with the people regarding their grievances.

While distributing welfare measures to the differently abled people at the event, he suggested that providing hearing aid devices to the hearing impaired after subjecting them to audiogram tests would be more beneficial to them.

He also handed over free bicycles to 217 female students.