Minister orders restoration of 18th century stone structure in Virudhunagar district

Minister for Finance and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu on Monday ordered restoration of an 18th century choultry that is in ruins amidst wild growth at Maraiyur in Virudhunagar district.

Accompanied by Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan and officials of the Department of Archaeology, the Minister visited the stone structure built along Narikudi-Parthibanur Road.

Later, the Minister told The Hindu that the structure was in a dilapidated condition with wild growth around. It had been an ‘annachathiram’ (choultry) in the past. Going by the archaeological elements, including the human sculptures on the pillars of the structure, it was presumed that the building dated back to the 18th century.

The building had elements reflecting the Nayak and post-Nayaks eras. “It looks like at least 200 years old. The structure has a lot of archaeological significance and I have instructed the officials to restore it to its original glory,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

Earthmovers started to clean the area covered with wild bushes.

“It is said that the structure had housed a school till 1962. We would restore the building without affecting its originality and use it as a heritage structure,” the Minister said, adding that funds would not be constraint for this work.

A team of archaeological enthusiast, including president of Ramanthapuram Archaeological Research Foundation V. Rajaguru, during a recent inspection had found the structure in a dilapidated condition and appealed to the State government to restore it.