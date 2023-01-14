Minister opens ITI at Virupatchi

January 14, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Saturday inaugurated an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Virupatchi in Oddanchatram to promote technical education and employment opportunities.

He encouraged the students, who have a minimum qualification of Classes 10 or 12, to make use of the ITI. He said that new courses on electrician for refrigerators, surveyor and computer hardware and networking maintenance have been introduced. He also added that more courses will be introduced next year.

Students enrolling in the ITI would be eligible for a monthly stipend of ₹750, bus pass, free study material and laptop, uniforms etc. In addition, the students would also be placed in leading companies.

The Minister said that a sum of ₹3.75 crore has been allocated for the construction of this ITI which would begin soon. He added that plans are afoot to construct a transport workshop, to declare Thalaikattu falls as a tourist destination and to desilt the Parappalar dam. Further, a sum of ₹2.5 crore has been allocated to build a bridge across Nanganjiyar river in Virupatchi.

Regional Joint Director (Training) R. Maheswaran, Palani Revenue Divisional Officer Sivakumar and others were present.